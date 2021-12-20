PADUCAH – Paducah police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that occurred outside of the 2020 Bar.
At 2:52 a.m. Sunday, Paducah police received a call from a man saying he had been shot and was running down North 8th Street.
Officers from the Paducah Police Department said they found laying on the ground at the corned of North 8th and Boyd streets with a gun shot wound just above his knee.
Paducah Police Officer Officer Will Hendrickson applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived.
The victim was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was treated and released.
At the same time, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 2020 bar, located at 1200 North 8th St.
Upon arriving, officers saw numerous cars leaving the scene. They spoke with several individuals in the vicinity, however, most people said they had not seen anything.
Officers later locvated shell casings in the middle of the street in front of the bar.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.