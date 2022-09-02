PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the area of H.C. Mathis Drive and Laclede Avenue.
According to a Friday release, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive, starting near N 27th St. and continuing down to Laclede Ave. Police say several callers also reported seeing two black males on foot, one of which had a handgun, as well as a white SUV in the area.
Police say officers found shell casings in the area, and detectives are still investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550. You can also leave any anonymous tip by:
- texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411
- downloading the WKY crime stoppers app for iPhone or Android
- Filling out an online form
Police say information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.