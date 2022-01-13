UPDATE 1/13: According to the Paducah Police Department, 14-year-old Nora Howard has been located and returned home.
ORIGINAL COPY 1/5
The Paducah Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Nora Howard.
Howard was last seen at 1911 Bridge Street in Paducah. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Howard is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Howard's whereabouts should contact the Paducah Police Department 270-444-8550.