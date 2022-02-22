UPDATE 2/22 AT 12 PM: According to the Paducah Police Department, Tristan Atkins has been located and is in good health.
PADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.
Police say 16-year-old Tristan Atkins was last seen on Woodward Street in Paducah.
When he was last seen, Tristan was wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.
According to Paducah police, Tristan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information regarding Tristan's whereabouts please call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.