UPDATE AT 11 AM: Maura Lacally was located Tuesday morning in Mayfield. According to the Paducah Police Department, she was found in good health.
PADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.
Police say 17-year-old Maura Lacally was last seen on High Street in Paducah.
When she was last seen, Maura was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sweatshirt and carrying a black purse.
Paducah police say Maura is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe Maura could possible be in Mayfield.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Maura Lacally is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.