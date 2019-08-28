PADUCAH -- Paducah Police are looking for a man who robbed the Check Into Cash store on Jackson Street.
The store was robbed Wednesday morning. An employee says a man came into the store, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money.
The employee gave the man money and he ran away.
All Paducah Public Schools were put on instructional lockdown after the robbery but that lockdown was quickly lifted.
Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as being 5'0" to 5'9" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a orange hooded sweatshirt and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.