PADUCAH— Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to stop car break-ins in the area.
The Paducah Police Department reports that since July 1, 2019, there have been 74 reports of car break-ins.
Items reportedly stolen from the cars included: 18 firearms, 17 credit and debit cards and nine electronic devices.
Of the 74 cars, 69 were unlocked at the time they were broken into.
Paducah Police are asking people to remove valuables from their cars, or hide the items. They also ask that everyone lock their cars. This is the easiest and most-effective way to avoid car thefts.
Paducah Police officers will be going door-to-door the next several days to remind people to lock their cars. They will be in the area of Iroquois Drive, Canterbury Cove, Friedman Lane, Minnich Avenue and Pines Road.
The McCracken County Sheriff's office is also reminding people to lock their cars and remove valuables.
Anyone with information regarding the break-ins should call the Paducah Police Department at (270)444-8550.