PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening.
According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
The driver who hit her reportedly told police Snow stepped in front of his pickup truck as he was driving west.
She was pronounced dead on scene, officers say.
Traffic on Lone Oak Road was shut down for about two hours as officers and deputies investigated.