PADUCAH — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Paducah, police say. The man was hospitalized after he was shot in the head at an apartment on North 7th Street.
Tyreik Simmons, 23, was shot in the head shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 700 block of North 7th Street, the Paducah Police Department says. Police say Simmons was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say he is in critical condition, and he is being transferred to an out-of state hospital.
The police department says officers were able to speak briefly with Simmons, and he told them William R. Moore shot him. Police say a witness confirmed that 20-year-old Moore shot Simmons.
Moore is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon. Anyone with information about where Moore is can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.