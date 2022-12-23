PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season.
Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
"This was the first positive interaction I had with law enforcement." Wilson said in a Paducah Police Department social media post. "
Wilson said her involvement with the program is one of the reasons that inspired her to join the department.
"Not only did this interaction help guide me to my future, it helped me understand that I love to help people," Wilson said. "One thing I was taught growing up is not everyone can help by paying or buying, but you can always volunteer your time."
Wilson hopes she made and will continue to make the same impression on kids now as officers did on her when she was a child.
"I was committed and knew that this was something that I was going to attend no matter what," Wilson said. "It was time for me to give back to the younger generation."