Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wintry precipitation has become rather light since sunset. However even light amounts will only add to the slick road conditions already established across the region. If you must travel early this evening, use extreme caution and give yourself a little extra time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&