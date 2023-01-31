PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators.
The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
Leigh Ann Ballegeer, chair of the Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County, told Local 6 Cash's death is one too many.
"It really came from that incident and the officers identifying it, you know, wanting that extra level of protection," Ballegeer said.
Paducah Police Community Engagement Officer Blake Quinn said custody searches have been recognized as a leading cause of death for on-duty officers.
He also said there has not been an incident like the one that led to Cash's death in Paducah, but efforts like the addition of handheld metal detectors aim to prevent them from happening in the future.
"Suspects have the ability to conceal items that are difficult to reach. This gives an additional layer of safety, not only for the officer, but for the party being searched," said Quinn.
The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County works closely with the needs and opportunities of the Paducah Police Department. There are no current projects open, but the foundation is waiting to hear about the next need.
