PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness.
Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
This is the seventh year for the academy, which includes eight blocks of classroom work spread over two semesters and field assignments. This year's group brings the number of Paducah police officers who have completed the training to 46.
The Paducah Police Department and Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services came together in 2016 to create the Cultural Leadership Academy. It was started with grant assistance from the Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County Inc. and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust.
Murray State University Professors Teresa Clark and Landon Clark are co-organizers and conduct the Cultural Leadership Academy.