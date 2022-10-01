PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's.
"This is an opportunity for the Paducah Police Department to interact with the community in a less stressful environment," according to its Facebook post.
Officers will be available to answer questions and interact with the public over a cup of coffee, according to the post.