PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is partnering with Mercy Health and the Purchase District Health Department to offer a drive through prescription-drug take back event at the Paducah Medical Pavilion on October 29.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion at 225 Medical Center Drive, the release says. People are invited to bring prescription pills and patches to the event for disposal, though they can't accept liquids, needles, or other sharps.
The service is anonymous and free of charge, police say, and it helps ensure dangerous, expired, or unused drugs aren't misused.
Police Chief Brian Laird said this was the perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of unwanted medications.
According to the release, drug take-back day is especially important given the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses in the united states.