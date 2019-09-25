PADUCAH — We're less then a day away from Barbecue on the River. Your family will start enjoying thousands of pounds of meat with thousands of people in our area. The Paducah Police Department's has been preparing for months to keep you safe.

Joseph Patterson says he can focus on feeding you because he knows the officers have his back. "You might not see them, but you know they are around, and so we feel pretty much, pretty safe," he said.

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says officers rely on vendors just as much vendors rely on officers. "They are on the backside of the even. They know when something looks out of place," he said.

Thousands of people in one place anywhere could be dangerous.

"Across the nation there has been some incidents that have caused concerns for large gatherings. Obviously we don't want anything like that to occur here, so we take some preemptive measures," Laird said.

That's why he wants you to see the cameras, Paducah Police Department signs and officers through out the event.

Speaking up can save lives.

There are also fire and medical services on standby. You can find them near the police command center on Jefferson Street between 2nd and 3rd streets, right across the street from the National Quilt Museum.