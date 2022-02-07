Police say they have re-arrested the Paducah man suspected of causing Friday night's seven-vehicle collision.
26-year-old Terrell Murdock was arrested Saturday after crashing his vehicle yet again, this time after hitting a stop sign and a McDonald's drive-through sign.
At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, a Paducah Police Officer observed Murdock speeding and running a red light at 28th and Jackson Street.
When Murdock's vehicle came to a rest after hitting the McDonald's sign, the officer exited his vehicle to speak with Murdock. While they spoke, the officer noticed the smell of Marijuana coming from Murdock's car.
Murdock was detained and a search was conducted. Inside the vehicle police found two plastic bags containing about 1.7 pounds of marijuana and three plastic bags containing more than 1,600 blue and pink pills, identified as Ecstasy. One bag of pills was found inside a black safe, along with cash totaling $997 and two grams of cocaine.
Murdock was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to/improper signal, license to be in possession and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail with a $25,000 bond.
On Friday, an individual told police he was involved in a "fender bender" with another vehicle around 6 p.m. Friday. The man said the other driver left the scene and he followed. He told police that the suspect, later identified as Murdock, stopped on the 2200 block of Monroe Street and got out of his car with a handgun.
The man told police Murdock fired a shot into the air, then got back into his car and fled at a high speed toward Park Avenue. He said he then called 911 as he continued to follow Murdock onto Park Avenue. As they approached 32nd Street, the two vehicles were involved in a crash with five other vehicles at the intersection.
A Paducah Police Officer arrived within moments and saw Murdock running down the street with a gun. Murdock was detained without incident moments later.
Murdock was arrested on charges of 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, menacing, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device and possession of marijuana and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. He later was released on $5,000 bond.
A 47-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and his grandsons, ages 7 and 5, sustained injuries from the accident and were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.