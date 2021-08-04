PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department has released the name of the semitrailer driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash that blocked Interstate 24 for nearly 11 hours Tuesday.
The crash happened at mile point 2.4, ahead of the construction zone at the I-24 Ohio River bridge into Illinois. Police say a semitrailer approaching traffic that was backed up ahead of that construction zone failed to stop in time, crashing into the rear of another semitrailer. That caused a chain reaction crash involving another semitrailer and three noncommercial vehicles.
The man driving the first semitrailer, 62-year-old Olimpo J. Gonzalez, was killed in the crash. Gonzalez, who police say was from Whittier, California, was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
The semitrailer Gonzalez's truck crashed into was driven by 29-year-old Joseph Montgomery of Miami Garden, Florida. Police say Montgomery and a passenger in his vehicle, Derrington D. Jones of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were both injured, and they were taken to local hospitals.
Montgomery's semitrailer crashed into the rear of a Kia K5 sedan driven by 82-year-old William Niepoetter of Mount Vernon, Illinois — which in turn crashed into a Ford Transit van driven by 61-year-old Dan Dawson. Niepoetter, Dawson and a passenger with Dawson — Claudio Gonzalez of Weslaco, Texas — were hospitalized because of the crash as well.
Police say Dawson's van rear-ended a semitrailer driven by 37-year-old Bobby C. Wilbanks of Boaz, Alabama, which in turn rear-ended a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 58-year-old Carl H. Scott of Paducah.
The police department says Wilbanks, Scott and passengers in their respective vehicles did not complain of any injuries.
Police say the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday. The interstate remained closed at the crash site until about 11:15 p.m., when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the roadway was cleared for traffic.
While the road was closed, the Paducah Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team conducted its investigation of the crash site. The police department says that team left when the last vehicle involved in the crash was towed around 9 p.m. However, an environmental cleanup company was called in because a large amount of oil and diesel spilled during the crash. The cleanup crew removed those materials, as well as debris, from the roadway, before traffic was allowed to resume Tuesday night.
The Paducah Police Department says detectives and collision reconstruction team members are continuing to investigate the incident.