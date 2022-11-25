PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger.
According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison St. in Paducah.
Lester is described as a 14-year-old Black male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Davis is described as a 17-year-old White male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair.
If you have any information about where Davis and Lester are, officers ask that you contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here and filling out the form or calling (270) 443-8355.