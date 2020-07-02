PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is taking a proactive approach in responding to a high number of complaints of illegal fireworks.
The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that in the previous 24 hours, officers had responded to more than 40 illegal fireworks complaints. Among them was an incident in which someone threw a mortar at a woman, rupturing her eardrum when the mortar exploded near her head. Paducah Police say people have also thrown fireworks at officers responding to the calls.
Paducah Police said officers responded to more than 80 additional fireworks complaints between June 24 and June 30.
One of those complaints involved two men accused of throwing lit fireworks into a moving car with four people inside, ultimately destroying the vehicle. It happened Saturday night. On Thursday afternoon, police arrested one of the suspects, 19-year-old Ti'rell Beavers, but were still searching for the other suspect, 18-year-old Javon Wiley.
"If you're shooting fireworks at someone, it'd be a wanton endangerment charge," explained Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird "That's a D felony. Same thing, if you damage someone's property that's in excess of $1,000 worth of damage, then you can face a felony charge as well."
Laird said a class D felony carries between one to five years in prison if a person is convicted.
A second vehicle was also damaged after someone threw fireworks into it Tuesday night, police said. In addition, officers said someone fired mortars at them in the area of Fountain Avenue and Madison Street.
People launched fireworks at Paducah officers around this time last year too. Body cam video showed the incident in July 2019, in which an officer was hit by pieces of a mortar, burning the officer's uniform in some places.
"The greatest concern that I have is for the safety of the officers, as well as the citizens that are out that unknowingly walk through an area where fireworks are being set off, and the people that are riding around in vehicles that are just randomly firing off Roman candles and things like that," said Laird. "They need to understand that their actions are putting others in danger."
Laird said it appears there have been more fireworks complaints this year than around this time last year. He said his officers are on patrol and taking enforcement action when necessary to keep neighborhoods safe.
"There's some specific areas that we're focusing on that have been problems in the past, and are being problems this year," said Laird. "We're taking a very proactive approach in those areas because there are a lot of people that live in those neighborhoods or housing complexes that are - they're scared right now. And they don't want to go out of their house for fear that they get hit with a firework of some kind."
The Paducah Police Department is reminding people that even though fireworks are sold in the city, many types are prohibited from being used within city limits due to the close proximity of structures. Specifically, city ordinances ban aerial devices and audible ground devices.
Aerial devices include:
• Sky rockets and bottle rockets
• Missile-type rockets
• Helicopters or aerial spinners
• Roman candles
• Mines or shells
• Aerial shell kits with reloadable tubes
Audible ground devices include:
• Firecrackers and salutes
• Chasers
Allowed fireworks include:
• Dipped stick-sparklers or wire sparklers
• Cylindrical fountains
• Cone fountains
• Illuminating torches
• Wheels
• Ground spinners
• Flitter sparklers
• Toy smoke devices
Violating city ordinances can result in a fine between $50 and $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both.