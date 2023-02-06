PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a man they say broke into the old Coca Cola plant on Broadway Street numerous times, stealing items and causing damage to one of the businesses inside.
According to a Monday release, 29-year-old Cory Perez — a former employee of Mellow Mushroom — is facing nine counts of third degree burglary and one count each of criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers say Perez first broke into Mellow Mushroom the day after he was fired.
They say the restaurant's general manager called on Feb. 1 to report someone had broken into the business the previous two nights.
Officers reviewed surveillance videos and say they witnessed several other break-ins, one of which occured in Hush Art — located above Mellow Mushroom. Camera equipment and other items were reportedly stolen in that incident.
Additionally, Perez is accused of turning on a water faucet inside the Coca Cola building and leaving it running. Detectives say water from the faucet seeped into Sprocket — a business located inside the plant — and caused an estimated $10,000 or more in damages.
Officers say detectives served a warrant at Perez' home on Madison Street Friday, where they found items taken from Hush. They also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release explains.
Anyone with information on Perez' location is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (270) 443-8355, texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411, filling out the online form, or downloading the app.