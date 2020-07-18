PADUCAH - The Paducah Police Department is requesting the public's health in locating a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend early Saturday.
The woman called police at about 12:30 a.m. and reported she was awakened by her boyfriend, Nicopolis English, strangling her.
She said she managed to escape and get to a safe location, where she called the police.
Officers said she had obvious signs of assault, and found video on social media where English said he was going to kill the woman.
Officers and the department’s SWAT team served a search warrant at the home where the assault occurred, but did not locate English inside.
Anyone with information about English’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play store.