PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of violating an interpersonal protection order that prohibits him from being near a young woman he sexually abused in 2020.
The Paducah Police Department says 49-year-old Brent E. Clark was convicted in May 2022 of third-degree sexual abuse. Police say Clark has a history of violating protective orders meant to keep him away from the victim. He was convicted of violating an emergency protective order first in August 2022 and then again in November 2022.
Clark was released from jail this year on March 1.
On Monday, the victim reported to police that Clark entered her workplace in Paducah on Sunday, and that it wasn't the first time he'd done it.
The Paducah Police Department says, in addition to violating the protective order, officers believe Clark is out of compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. A Paducah police officer asked a Kentucky State Police trooper to check Clark's residence of record, and the owner of the property in Hickory told the trooper Clark hasn't lived there in several weeks.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them find Clark to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.