PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on an assault charge after investigators say he cut a man's face during a fight.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home on Mohawk Drive because two men were reportedly fighting in the front yard. When officers arrived, both men had already left. A woman told officers her estranged husband, 36-year-old Michael Shumpert, and her uncle were the two men involved. She said her uncle was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Officers went to the hospital to talk with the woman's uncle, and found that he had a laceration from his brow bone to his chin, the Paducah Police Department says. Investigators believe the wound was caused by a knife.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Shumpert charging him with second-degree assault.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Shumpert is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.