PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says Khaliyah Parteece Scott left Paducah Middle School before the end of the school day. The police department says it does not have a full description of the clothing she was wearing when she left school, except that she had on Nike shoes and was carrying a Reebok backpack.
Khaliyah is described as an African American girl standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Officers ask anyone with information that can help them locate Khaliyah Parteece Scott to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.