The Paducah Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Jaibre Cozart was last seen Wednesday at the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. She was wearing gray leggings, a white t-shirt, a dark gray jacket and Champion sandals with white socks.
Cozart is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has reddish brown hair and brown eyes.
Paducah police say it is possible she is in the Hopkinsville or Fulton areas.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cozart should call the Paducah police Department at 270-444-8550.