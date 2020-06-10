PADUCAH — The Paducah Police are searching for two men who damaged an ATM and stole an undetermined amount of money early Wednesday morning.
Police say a witness called around 3 a.m. and said he saw two men wrapped a chain around an ATM at BB&T Bank and pulled it with their truck.
When officers arrived, they say they found the damaged ATM with money missing. The witness said the truck left.
Police say the truck is a 1999 Ford that was stolen earlier from a home on Wellsley Way in McCracken County.
Officers say the truck has Kentucky license plate number 380-296 and will have tailgate damage.
Anyone with who recognizes the men or their clothing, or has information about the truck, should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
You can also give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters can also send a tip through the City of Paducah website.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.