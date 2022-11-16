PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking.
The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.
A McCracken County grand jury indicted Shumpert on the four counts on Nov. 4, investigators say.
The police department says the charges stem from a 20-month-long investigation into illegal fentanyl sales in Paducah. In September, 23 people were charged in connection to that investigation, which is still ongoing. At the time, 14 of the suspects charged had been arrested. In October, police told Local 6 four more people had been arrested in connection to that investigation.
In a news release sent Wednesday about the charges against Shumpert, police say it's likely that more people will be charged in the ongoing investigation.
Officers ask anyone who has information that can help them find Shumpert to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411). Information can also be shared using the online tip form on the city of Paducah's website.