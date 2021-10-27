PADUCAH– The Paducah Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase pre-paid credit cards Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, a woman reported to Paducah police that her wallet was taken from her purse while shopping at a store on Hinkville Road.
Less than an hour later, her American Express card was used to purchase 40 pre-paid Visa and Mastercard credit cards at another store. The theft totaled more than $8,200.
Security cameras at the store showed a white man wearing a white hat, blue surgical mask and a gray North Face jacket scan the cards at a cash register.
Anyone with information regarding the man's identity should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.