PADUCAH -- Paducah Police say the weekend shooting that left a man dead and four other people injured does not appear to be a random act.
The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Boyd Street. Police Chief Brian Laird estimated that a few hundred people were outside for an Eighth of August celebration when shots were fired.
"There were individuals, large crowd of people gathered, and the shots came from within the crowd," said Laird.
Laird said anytime there is a large gathering of people, Paducah Police would provide extra patrols in that area. Due to festivities in previous years, they knew this particular area would likely have a big crowd on August 8. So officers were already nearby when the shooting happened.
"We had a large contingency of officers available out working that evening. It's typically a busy weekend for us in general. So we had officers in the area in the event that anything was to happen. Those officers were close by, heard the gunshots, and were able to respond to different locations," said Laird.
"Several people scattered, and so the victims were not all in the same spot. So officers went to multiple locations. People started calling 911, saying the locations of different individuals that had been shot. And so the officers were very quick to respond and render aid. Tourniquets were utilized on a couple of them. So they did what they could to slow the bleeding and render aid to all of the victims."
In all, five people were shot. Police said 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Demonta Woodward, also of Mounds, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital in critical condition.
The other three victims - Keenan Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois, Cynthia White, 28, of Paducah, and Miranda Williams, 29, of Paducah - were all taken to Paducah hospitals. Police said they were stable.
"Since I've been chief, this is the largest number of people, you know, that were wounded in a single shooting incident," said Laird.
Police have not announced any arrests and Laird said Monday there was no indication on how many people were responsible. He said detectives were still interviewing witnesses and working to determine what led to the shooting.
"The motive is still unclear at the moment. But this is something that happened on Saturday night. It appears to be an isolated incident. It doesn't appear to be a random act," said Laird.
Anyone with information or video of the shooting can call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550. You can also provide tips anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP 411). Another option is to download the WKY Crime Stoppers app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Furthermore, you can fill the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. For more information on the aforementioned methods, visit paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
There may be a reward of up top $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
A neighbor said that area is no stranger to shootings. She said a few years ago, someone fired a bullet into her kitchen. This time around, her home was not hit.