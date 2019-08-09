PADUCAH -- Applications are now being taken for the Paducah Police Department's 2019 Citizens' Police Academy.
The free program is open to those 18 and older who live in the Paducah, McCracken County, or surrounding area.
Attendees will be exposed to some of the same training police officers receive.
They will also participate in a mock crime scene investigation, visit the firearms range, and see presentations from different parts of the department.
There are limited spots and you must submit your application by Friday, September 6.
Classes will be held September 17 - November 5. To apply, click here.
For more information on the Citizens' Police Academy, click here.