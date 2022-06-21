PADUCAH — Fireworks are a summer staple. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, you may already see or hear them in your neighborhood.
But there are rules for setting off fireworks in the city of Paducah and ways to use them safely.
They can't leave the ground, and a noise ordinance prohibits loud sounds after 9 p.m.
Paducah police says it all boils down to respecting those around you.
Richard Gray and Trader's Mall Fireworks just opened their four firework tents across Paducah.
“We've got some business so far. It's going pretty good. We hope the sales are gonna' boom this year like they have the last couple of years,” Gray says.
They have everything from sparklers to larger shells.
Sgt. Matt Hopp with the Paducah Police Department says they want people to celebrate, but safely and fairly.
“Enjoy the holiday. Just be safe and be mindful and considerate of others. Some people don't enjoy fireworks as much as others,” Hopp says.
Hopp says they're taking all noise complaints and ordinance violations seriously.
“They should go ahead and just give us a call for us to go out there and respond and try to handle the situation. Especially if there are fireworks that are not allowed in the city limits,” says Hopp.
Because Paducah’s homes and other buildings are relatively close together, fireworks cannot leave the ground, explode or have a report.
But there are plenty of options that are allowed. “Things that stay close to the ground, ground spinners, other types of sparklers, smoke devices,” Hopp says.
For Gray, devices like those are some of his most popular items.
Although they're smaller and more kid friendly, they still require safety precautions.
“You're gonna' light it, you're gonna' get away from it and stand back at least 30 feet, 'cause it's going to come out some pretty good sparks,” Gray says.
If you're purchasing fireworks ahead of the holiday, you should store them in a dry place to prevent damage.
Hot temperatures like we're having Tuesday won't affect them, so it's safe to store them outdoors.
If you want to make a noise complaint to the police department, they ask that you only contact the non-emergency number at 270-444-8550.