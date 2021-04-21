PADUCAH — Paducah police patrols one of the largest populations in west Kentucky. The department says it responded to 51,777 calls last year. Of those calls, 1,698 led to arrest. Officers used force in only 3% of those arrests, according to the department's 2020 annual report.
The department's policy on the use of force is clear. Officers must use the minimum amount necessary to get control of an incident.
George Floyd's death last year sparked protests locally, and Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird released a community message addressing the use of force in his department.
The annual report says officers used force 56 times. That means an officer used more than normal handcuffing to arrest someone. In 32 of those 56 incidents, the report says police used tactics including restraining someone to handcuff them, they used pepper spray twice, a Taser three times, and a bean bag once. The report also says officers pointed a gun at someone 16 times, but no shots were fired.
The department says it wants you to ask questions about how officers do their jobs, especially when they're doing community outreach programs.
Paducah Police Community Outreach Office Gretchen Morgan says the department has adapted how it makes connections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It definitely changed the game," Morgan says. "You know, we had to think outside of the box."
The department has transitioned from in-person Coffee With a Cop events to using Zoom and Facebook Live.
The medium is different, but the mission was the same: community engagement
"We want relationships with everybody in our community, from the smallest to the oldest," Morgan says.
The national conversation about police practices and reform has reached inside the Paducah Police Department, and Morgan says they don't want to shy away from it.
"I've had a lot of questions asked, and the chief is very open. You know, he has an open door, and he's always willing," Morgan said. "Our assistant chief, our officers are always willing to stop and take just five minutes to answer whatever questions you have."
The annual police report offers transparency in an attempt to keep your community safe and informed. It shows there were 19 complaints brought against employees in 2020: three from people outside the department and 16 that were created internally. Of the three complaints from community members, one complaint was sustained, one was not sustained and one person was exonerated.
Morgan helps put together the report each year, and says it's a good place for people to start looking for answers about policing in Paducah.
Download the document below to read the Paducah Police Department's 2020 report in full.