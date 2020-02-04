PADUCAH — Paducah police want to warn you about another phone scam making the rounds in your neighborhood.
In a news release sent Tuesday, police say they've received reports of phone scams from people claiming to be with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Paducah Police Department this week.
In one call, the victim's caller ID showed the Paducah Police Department office number (scammers often spoof the numbers of legitimate law enforcement agencies or other entities), and the caller told the woman there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammer said the bond amount for the warrant was $3,000, but would be reduced to $2,000 if she paid it over the phone with MoneyGrams or pre-paid Visa cards.
Police say the woman bought pre-paid Visa cards and gave the information for them to the scammer. That's when the woman started getting texts and calls from a different man calling from a number with a 503 area code. That man claimed to be a detective, and asked for her driver's license and credit card information to set up a Western Union account. That caller told the woman he lives in Oregon, and police say that's when she called the Paducah Police Department to report the caller.
The police department wants to make sure no one else in the community is preyed upon through a scam like this.
In the release, the department says: "The police department would like to remind citizens that officers will not call to inform you there is a warrant for your arrest, nor will they accept bond payments in any form. We strongly discourage citizens from providing MoneyGram or pre-paid credit card information over the telephone. Do not provide personal information of any sort to unknown callers. Always err on the side of caution."