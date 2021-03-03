PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a scam caller has been spoofing the department's non-emergency phone number.
The police department says a local man received a call Wednesday afternoon, and his caller ID showed 270-444-8550. When the man answered the phone, he was connected to a scammer — not an emergency dispatcher.
The scammer told the man there was a warrant for his arrest, and he would be arrested if he didn't transfer nearly $2,000 via pre-paid American Express cards. The scammer told the man to call someone named "Brian Webb." The man called "Webb," who then told him to buy a prepaid Blue Bird American Express card and give him the card number over the phone.
The man did what the scammers asked him to, then "Webb" told him to wait for a second call, when he would be given instructions on how to pay the rest of the money.
While he was waiting for that call, the man decided to call the 911 Communications Center. That's when he learned he'd been scammed.
While the victim was on the phone with the real 911 Communication Center, he received a second call from the scammers. Paducah dispatchers advised the man to hang up the phone, and they sent an officer to meet with him.
Telephone scammers often use software to "spoof" other phone numbers — concealing their real phone number and/or pretending to be a legitimate agency, business or organization by showing that entity's phone number on the victim's caller ID.
In a news release about the scam, the police department says it wants to remind the public that it will never call you by telephone regarding a warrant, and it will never confirm warrants over the phone. The police department also doesn't accept payment instead of arresting wanted people.
Police say never give your banking information, Social Security number or other private information over the phone unless you know for certain with whom you are speaking.