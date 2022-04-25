PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam impersonating an assistant police chief.
The scam is much the same as similar scams across the country posing as law enforcement. The Paducah Police Department says the scammer claims the intended victim has missed a federal court date, and they will be arrested if they don't send money in the form of gift cards.
In this particular scam, the police department says the caller has been pretending to be Assistant Chief Justin Crowell. The caller claims the gift cards need to be sent to the U.S. treasury. He also tells his intended victim that they must not report the call to anyone because of something he calls the federal "Gag Act."
There is, of course, no such act.
Investigators say they believes the scammer is spoofing the police department's phone number, because residents who have reported the scam say "Paducah Police Department" appeared on their caller ID when the scammer called them.
"No officer or civilian employee of the Paducah Police Department will call you regarding a warrant or pending arrest, nor will they require you to purchase gift cards to pay any type of bond," the police department explains in a news release about the scam. "Should you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Do not purchase gift cards and do not provide any personal information such as Social Security number or bank information."