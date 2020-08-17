PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department recently welcomed a new four-legged member of the force.
K-9 Joker is the newest member of the Paducah Police Department, the law enforcement agency announced via Facebook.
The 18-month-old Malinois-German shepherd mix was chosen especially by his handler, Officer Will Hendrickson. Joker comes to the department from Vohne Liche Kennel in Denver, Indiana.
Paducah police say the dog is trained in narcotic detection, tracking and handler protection. He and Hendrickson hit the streets of Paducah together on Aug. 4, after completing six weeks of training together.