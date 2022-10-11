PADUCAH — If you're a Paducah Power System customer, you can expect to pay less this quarter.
Rates for customers went down starting Oct. 1.
The Paducah Sun reports that Paducah Power CEO Dave Carroll said most hours of the year, PPS is generating more power than customers use.
When that happens, the excess energy is sold into the open, wholesale market, allowing PPS to generate additional revenue.
Power cost adjustments change quarterly, but because of favorable market conditions, this rate could continue through June 30.