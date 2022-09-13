PADUCAH — Paducah Power System customers can now make payments towards their bills at several local retailers, thanks to a new program called CheckOut.
PPS says paying while you shop only takes three easy steps:
1. Get your barcode
PPS says getting your barcode is as simple as following this link. Every person who uses the CheckOut program will get their own unique barcode. Once you get yours, you can either email it, print it, or save it as a picture on your phone.
2. Find store locations
Once you have your barcode, you can find the nearest location offering CheckOut services by clicking the "find a location" button. You'll see a map displaying payment locations near you and what each location offers. According PPS, Walmart, Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, Speedway, Dollar General, and Walgreens locations will be participating.
3. Pay where you shop
When you're out shopping and ready to checkout, ask your cashier to scan your barcode. Just tell them the dollar amount you'd like to apply to your bill. Once you've made your payment, it will be applied to your account. Don't forget, if your barcode is saved on your phone, you may need to adjust your photo to make it big enough for the cashier to scan.
Paducah Power System offers a variety of payment options. If the CheckOut option isn't right for you, you can still pay your bill: online, over the phone, by mail, at a drop box, at a kiosk, or by text. For more information on how to pay your bill, visit their website here.