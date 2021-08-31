Paducah Power System has been helping to restore power in Mississippi after Ida swept through the state.
The electric company posted pictures to Facebook on Tuesday of a six-man Paducah Power crew working for the Southern Pine Cooperative, which covers eleven counties in Mississippi.
Paducah Power said its crew was shifted to Mississippi because storm damage in Lafayette, Louisiana, was less than expected. The PPS crew helped out in Southern Pine's Brandon District Tuesday.
At 10:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Southern Pine Electric announced on its own Facebook page that 100% of the outages in its service area caused by the storm have been restored. The company said it's thankful to its "employees and friends who lent a helping hand."