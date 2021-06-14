PADUCAH — A heads up for Paducah Power System customers: Your bill is going up starting July 1.
The Paducah Power board voted Monday to increase residential rates by up to 3.4%.
That means if your average bill is about $120 a month, starting next month, it will increase by a little over $7.
Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said the rate increase is broken down to two main costs: residential and infrastructure. On average, the residential rate increase will be an additional 3.4%, roughly around 5 dollars more a month. The infrastructure rate raise will cost customers an extra 2 dollars a month.
One former board member and concerned citizen expressed his disdain at the rate increase.
“I just feel like the higher percentage is going to residential customers and industrial customers. I think that they want the residential customers to subsidize the commercial customers, I don’t think that’s right,” said Ray Mclenan.
Small businesses should expect to see an increase of 2.9 percent. So if a business typically pays about 600 a month, their bill increases by about fourteen dollars.
Chair of Paducah Power Board Hardy Roberts says that Paducah Power customers shouldn’t see another climb in rates a while.
“Our projections go out (every) seven years, so hopefully (no rise until) 2029. So hopefully that won’t have to happen.”
The last raise in power bills for Paducah Power customers was in 2013.