PADUCAH — The Paducah Power System celebrated a big milestone on Thursday: 10 years of work without a lost-time accident. A lost-time accident occurs when a worker sustains an injury that results in time off of work.
According to an announcement made by the PPS, they avoid safety incidents by conducting regular group safety meetings, special safety training, and short meetings before each job. They say that their number one customer service principle is "Safety first in all that we do."
Electrical work can be very dangerous. The PPS says that risks include falls, electrocution, and traffic. Distracted drivers can, and do, injure workers in work zones. Sever weather can cause hazardous safety conditions, insects and animals can bite or sting workers, and sometimes even other people may threaten to harm them, according to the announcement.
PPS Operations Superintendent and Safety Director Brian Thomasson said in the release that "It is unprecedented in our industry to have that kind of safety record and is a testimony to the hard work and thought our team exhibits every day to make sure we each go home to our families at the end of our shifts."
Paducah Power says that they serve approximately 22,500 customers in Paducah and McCracken County. They employ 59 people who have a combined total of 672 years of experience, according to the announcement. To learn more about PPS, you can visit their website here.