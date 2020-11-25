PADUCAH — Paducah Power System is kicking off the 2020 Christmas in the Park display in Nobel Park with a special parade. Local 6 will bring you livestreaming coverage from the event starting at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will include eight vehicles that will make their way through the park with Paducah Police Department escort. The parade will include a Paducah Power bucket truck, a WKYQ van and six open vehicles carrying Santa Claus, the Elf on the Shelf, a gingerbread man and Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen." The special guests will be dropped off at spots scattered throughout the light display.
The display lights will be turned on as Santa makes his way through the park gates.
The parade is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. After the parade, Santa and the other guests will wave at visitors who drive through the Christmas in the Park display until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Each year during Christmas in the Park, volunteers man the Santa House at the park, collecting donations of money and nonperishable food for local nonprofits. All donations from Christmas in the Park activities go to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
The park will be illuminated by the Christmas lights through New Year's Day.