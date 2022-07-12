PADUCAH — Paducah Power System will soon offer another payment method for customers that will allow them to pay their electric bills at checkout at participating retailers.
PPS spokeswoman Andrea Underwood says the new Checkout program should be up and running in about six weeks. While visiting stores like CVS, Walgreen's, Dollar General, Speedway and Family Dollar, PPS customers can have their bill scanned at the register and make cash payments, right there at the checkout counter.
"It’s a real time payment, so there isn’t a delay in it reaching their PPS account like there is with payments made through Kroger and a few other places around town," Underwood tells Local 6.
She said there will be 36 locations around town where people can make cash payments on their bill, in addition to the three existing PPS kiosks already available in Paducah.
"This will dovetail nicely with our Pay as You Go program as those are typically the customers who pay with cash," Underwood says. "It means many of our customers who rely on walking, biking, or public transportation to reach us will likely have closer options."
She says the Checkout program will also be helpful for people who are out of town. "As long as they have the bar code from their bill, they could walk into a participating retailer and make a payment," Underwood says. "Say you go on vacation and realize you forgot to pay your bill before you left. You could take that bar code into a Dollar General and make a payment."
Underwood says that could come in handy for people who don't want to make payments over the phone or via the PPS website.
An official start date for the checkout program hasn't yet been set, but Underwood says it’s expected to be ready to go sometime in the coming weeks.