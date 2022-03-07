PADUCAH — Development along Paducah's riverfront could soon take significant steps forward. City leaders will review a contract of services for the B.U.I.L.D. grant project on the city's riverfront.
HDR Inc. is the only company that sent qualifications to take the build on. It will still need to receive final approval from the Paducah City Commission before it can begin moving ground.
Paducah's riverfront is one of the gateways to the community. Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy said that's why it will be getting a facelift through the project.
"I see a more vibrant downtown, because it's going to attract people to downtown for more than one reason, as far as variety for people to see," Murphy said.
One of the main points of the project is the improved riverboat docking area.
"We're having a sloped ramp that would be sufficiently wide for everybody to enjoy and go down and look at the riverfront, but also for the Queens to come in," Murphy said.
The slope would allow boats to dock at different spots on the ramp depending on the river level. The boat ramp is an aspect of the project that Murphy said will be crucial in generating tourism.
"Those outside dollars, those are important to coming here," Murphy said. "It's not just our money that we're circulating among ourselves. It's outside dollars coming in that would be really beneficial to Paducah."
Murphy said the B.U.I.L.D. grant will couple with developments, like the City Block project and other downtown improvements.
"We're a small town that hits big, or swings big, and that's something that we want to continue to do," Murphy said.
His goal is to start the project, at earliest, in mid to late summer of next year. However, it may need to be held off until the fall. Murphy wasn't able to give a timeline as to when the project would be completed.
The Paducah City Commission will have its first reading of the B.U.I.L.D. grant contract during its meeting Tuesday. It will cost the city a little more than $2 million.