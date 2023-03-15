PADUCAH — A bill aimed at limiting drag shows and criminalizing performers is not expected to pass this week in Kentucky.
Kentucky Senate Bill 115 appears to be dead. Anything the state legislature wants a chance of overriding veto on had to be passed by the end of the day Wednesday.
Senate Bill 115 does not have enough readings in the house to legally pass.
Organizers with Paducah Pridefest are breathing a sigh of relief.
Many of their events include drag entertainment as a highlight.
Those performances can stay, at least for now.
“This is a step in the right direction." Paducah Pridefest leadership member Tara Marcum says that's all she could think during their first event in 2022.
“It was just breathtaking to see a couple thousand people show out and show support,” Marcum says.
The group wanted to host Paducah Pridefest 2023 in the same location as last year, but because of its proximity to restaurants and other downtown businesses, it wouldn't have been able to happen, at least not without some changes.
“The logistics would have to change a little bit as far as the entertainment side, but that's not going to distract us from cancelling the event,” says Marcum.
Marcum has been advocating for change since the bill was first introduced.
She says this outcome is rewarding.
“A small success, a small victory, as long as we can try to prolong that,” Marcum says.
Marcum says the fight is far from over.
Wary that the bill could be reintroduced in future sessions, she says the LGBTQ community has to focus on long-term change.
“We need to start voting people in office that actually support other communities, whether it be people of color, supporting women's health rights, supporting out LGBTQIA+ community,” says Marcum.
Lawmakers could still bring up SB 115 and pass it in the last two days of the session.
But, if Gov. Andy Beshear were to veto it after the session, the legislature couldn't override it.
Paducah Pridefest will be holding its Pride Month celebration as planned, with drag entertainment included.
That's scheduled for June 3, 2023.