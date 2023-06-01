PADUCAH — June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, and Paducah PrideFest kicks off Friday at the 1857 Event Center and Cocktail Bar. This year's event promises lots of vendors and plenty of entertainment, including from drag performers the fans of "RuPaul's Drag Race" will recognize.
Organizers say the kickoff party starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the 1857. The event will feature artworks by Ashville, North Carolina, based visual artist GavinGer. There's no cover charge for the art reception, and there is a suggested donation of $5 for entry to the party.
Then, on Saturday, PrideFest is in full swing in downtown Paducah starting at 11 a.m. The festival will be held in the parking lots between The Johnson Bar, Italian Village Pizza and Regions bank. The event schedule shows entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a local and regional drag showcase on the main stage, with performances scheduled throughout the afternoon. Saturday night, drag headliners will include RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Heidi N Closet and Roxxxy Andrews, Boulet Brothers' Dragula season three winner Landon Cider. Earlier in the evening, the main stage lineup includes DJ SōL, musical headliner Noah Davis and electric violinist Julia Watkins.
The event also includes meet and greets with Heidi N Closet, Roxxxy Andrews and Landon Cider, and with Noah Davis. Tickets are required for the meet and greets, which will be held at the 1857. Tickets can be purchased online at this website. Both meet and greets are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Before the meet and greets, the 1857 is where folks will be able to find family friendly programming, including a Let's Talk About Reptiles presentation by Passions Crafts & Critters and hula hoop lessons by the Dancing Bear Tribe, a performance art group also slated to perform on the main stage Saturday night.
Know before you go
How to get in
The festival entrance will be between The Johnson Bar and Italian Village Pizza on South 3rd Street. The PrideFest website says a $10 donation is suggested for entry.
Cash
Attendees are recommended to bring cash with them. There will be two ATMs on site for debit card users as well.
Seating
The PrideFest website says a limited number of chairs will be available throughout the festival site, and attendees are allowed to bring their own chairs, such as camp chairs.
Alcohol
The event does include a bar, and the festival location is within the city's Entertainment Destination Center. However, organizers note that the city parking lot is not inside the zone. Adults who choose to drink are reminded not to take drinks outside the EDC, and as always, take care to drink responsibly.
General safety
Paducah PrideFest reminds guests to use crosswalks when walking from the city parking lot to the festival site and the 1857 event center.
With highs in the 90s expected Saturday, festival-goers are advised to drink lots of water and cool off inside The Johnson Bar and the 1857 event center when needed. It's also a good idea to bring sunscreen, and don't forget to reapply!
More details
Download the document below for Paducah PrideFest's 2023 Pride Guide, which includes more information about the local and regional drag performers attendees can expect to see, a list of vendors and more.
For more information and updates on Paducah PrideFest, visit the festival's Facebook page.