PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has canceled classes for all schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool on Monday, Nov. 7, because of a high rate of flu cases among students and staff.
The school district announced the decision Friday afternoon.
PPS says athletic events and extracurricular activities that were scheduled for Monday are canceled as well.
Staff members who are not out sick will report to their buildings for professional development that day, the district says.
School is also canceled Tuesday for Election Day. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9, the district says.
PPS is the latest of several west Kentucky school districts to announce flu-related closures.
Ballard County Schools canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to flu-related absences. McCracken County Schools and Crittenden County Schools canceled classes for Friday and Monday for the same reason.
