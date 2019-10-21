PADUCAH — The Paducah Public School District is a step closer to renovating some of its schools.
Monday night, the Paducah Board of Education approved the final draft of the district's facilities plan.
The plan calls for major renovations and safety upgrades at Clark, McNabb, and Morgan elementary schools, as well as at Paducah Tilghman High School.
The plan lists a district need of more than $62 million.
Now that the plan has school board approval, it will next be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education for final review and approval.
We have included the full district facility plan below. Download the PDF to see all the projects included, as well as the costs calculated for each.