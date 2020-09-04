PADUCAH — School's back in session, and that means school buses are back in motion. Bus drivers remind you to stop when you see their lights flashing, so they can pick up and drop off your kids safely.
Erica Smith is the bus driver trainer for Paducah Public Schools. She said they are still seeing people driving past their stopped buses.
"We don't want to have to make the phone call that something has happened to their babies while they were in our hands," said Smith.
Smith said they are still seeing this issue, but not more than usual. They do not have stop arm cameras, so they have to manually collect license plate numbers.
Bus drivers ask that you pay attention to their lights, telling you to either prepare to stop or fully stop.
"We still have our people who are still not used to the buses who are still not used to the buses being back out," said Smith. "They're not cautious of their surroundings so that's one thing that we do ask at this time."
This school year has been different for everyone, creating a longer list of things to do before these drivers pick up your child.
They must make sure you're child is sanitized, sitting in their right seat and other COVID-19 safety precautions that means a longer stop.
"We just ask that you be patient with us at this time cause we're learning something new," said Smith.
They ask that you pay attention to the rules of the road.
"It's for our safety, it's for the kids safety, it's for everyone's safety," said Smith.
Marshall county schools said they are seeing the opposite. They have only had one incident this school year in their high school parking lot.
Smith reminds everyone that the yellow lights mean you should slow down and prepare to stop.
Red flashing lights mean you must stop until the bus begins moving again.
It is illegal in Kentucky to pass a stopped school bus in either direction of a two-lane road if the warning lights are on.