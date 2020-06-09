PADUCAH — While Kentucky leaders are emphasizing the importance of diversity in education, the Paducah Public School District is highlighting its commitment to help ensure equity.
Recent events, such as the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, have sparked nationwide protests and brought renewed focus on racial injustice and inequality.
According to statewide data from the Kentucky Department of Education, 76.8% of the commonwealth's 648,368 public school students are white, 10.5% are black, 6.8% are Hispanic, 1.8% are Asian, 0.1% are Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 0.1% are Native American, and 3.9% are mixed race.
In comparison, of Kentucky's 42,024 public school teachers, 95.3% are white and 4.8% belong to racial minorities.
On Monday, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced that she is proposing three immediate changes to "help schools better represent all the students they serve." Her proposed changes are as follows, according to a news release from the state:
1. Appoint a non-voting member to the board that is a current student to ensure "every group has a seat at the table."
2. Require statewide implicit bias training for all school staff. If someone has a bias toward another person or group that is implicit, it means the person is not aware that s/he is biased.
3. Create new strategies and programs to recruit teachers of color.
"For many kids, the first leader they have outside of their home is their teacher. Kentucky's kids of color deserve to see themselves reflected in their community leaders," Coleman said. "All of our children are better prepared for their future when exposed to a diverse community of leaders and teachers."
Hiring minority faculty members has been a priority at Paducah Public Schools, according to a Monday blog post from Superintendent Donald Shively.
"Based on KDE's (Kentucky Department of Education's) Certified Staff Ethnic Count report from last fall, our district is currently third in the commonwealth in our percentage of minority staff," Shively wrote. "We want to continue to make improvement in this area."
Will Black, the district's assistant superintendent of instructional programs, said more than 26% of Paducah Public Schools' employees are minorities, including 11.2 % who are certified (such as teachers, administrators and counselors).
"We have taken a team approach to recruitment, sending diverse groups of administrators and teachers to career fairs, reaching out through networks that our staff and faculty have to try to network and connect with teachers of color," said Black. "But we found that perhaps what we think probably will be our greatest opportunity for minority recruitment is actually developing our own alumni into teachers. So the way we hope to do that is to continue to build out a dual-credit college pathway into education that our high school students can participate in. This will help us to connect with them, hopefully, before they even graduate high school. Hopefully, by the time they graduate college, they will take a look at us as an opportunity for employment."
Shively also stressed the districts's efforts of recruiting its graduates to become teachers.
"We believe that building the new Head Start close to PTHS (Paducah Tilghman High School) will facilitate the enhancement of an early childhood education career path that will give our students the opportunity to experience real-world education training while they are students at Tilghman, continue their professional training in college, and then be recruited to come back to their childhood school district and community to teach," Shively wrote in his blog.
Meanwhile, 41% of Paducah Public Schools' students are white, 40% are black, and the remaining 19% are students who are mixed-race or of other ethnicities.
With diversity in mind, another priority of Paducah Public Schools is making implicit bias training a part of professional development for its staff.
Black said last school year, the district began a series of workshops on implicit bias. Marian Vasser, the director of Diversity Education and Inclusive Excellence at the University of Louisville, was invited to train district staff.
"This year, we're going to continue the implicit bias workshops with Mrs. Vasser before school starts, as well as during the school year," Black said.
Furthermore, Shively wrote in his blog that the district is committed to increasing minority enrollment for advanced placement and honors classes. He wrote that Paducah Public Schools is the only district in Kentucky that is working with Equal Opportunity Schools to achieve that goal.
Data from Paducah Tilghman High School show that among 11th and 12th graders, the fall enrollment of black students in AP classes went from 5% in the 2017-2018 school year to 10% in the 2018-2019 school year. In the 2019-2020 school year, black student enrollment in AP courses dropped slightly to 9%. But based on course requests for the upcoming school year, black student enrollment in AP courses is expected to jump to 19%.
Local 6 also talked with Leo McKinely, a black educator who is the chair of the math department at Paducah Tilghman High School. McKinely agreed that increasing minority enrollment in high-level classes is important.
"So often, I feel like African-American students, or students of any minority group, feel like they haven't seen someone be successful that looks like them. And so it makes it hard because they're thinking that they have to be a trailblazer. But when they see other people that are successful in an academic field, I think it helps them," said McKinely. " And so that's why we want to have students in these upper-level classes, AP-level classes, just because it allows them to expand their minds and it provides them with opportunities for their future."
McKinely said he also loves that the district made implicit bias training available to its staff.
"We were unaware, I think just in general as professionals, of the misconceptions that we have about various groups - and sometimes, even groups that you are a part of," said McKinely "And (Vasser) helped us to understand that sometimes, you have these biases that you don't even realize. In a school that's so diverse, it's so important for us to make sure that we're having that implicit bias training, because you don't want to offend someone by something that you may think unconsciously or subconsciously."
Shively wrote that "there is still much work to be done," and the district will continue to improve the educational experience of its students. McKinely agreed.
"We are headed in the right direction. That does not mean that we do not have more progress that needs to be made, though. We need to really work toward making that diversity percentage even or closer to even between what it is for faculty and what it is at the student level," said McKinely. "But I am definitely encouraged by this district and that we are doing better than the state, on average."